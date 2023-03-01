Ashram flyover to open on Monday

As a major relief to commuters, the six-lane Ashram flyover is set to open on Monday. The flyover will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes and commuting will become signal-free, said officials.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the inauguration will take place on March 6. At a press conference, he said that the delay was not due to the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia but due to some work-related reasons.

“We have got the approval and the date for the inauguration from the CM Office. Some finishing work is left, which will be completed by next week. The flyover will be inaugurated by the CM at 12 pm. The electrical work is delayed because a high-tension wire is passing through the stretch and the DTL will soon shift this,” said a senior PWD official.

According to officials, the flyover was supposed to be inaugurated by Kejriwal and Sisodia on February 28.

Work on extending the flyover to the DND flyway has been going on for the last year. The PWD closed the flyover, which sees around 3 lakh vehicles pass through it per day, for about 45 days on January 2. Officials had said work was delayed due to rain among other things.

Earlier this month, Sisodia, during an on-site inspection of the stretch, had said that the flyover will be ready by February.

The Ashram flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as the Mathura Road and DND flyway connect to it. The junction has been at different stages of construction for several years now, with the Delhi Metro, an underpass, and now the work on the flyover underway.

Due to the corridor improvement plan, Ashram Chowk sees heavy traffic even during non-peak hours. This spills over onto the Outer Ring Road from Kalindi Kunj to the IIT flyover, Barapullah flyover and Sarai Kale Khan.

“Once completed, commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida will save 25 minutes daily. The extension flyover will have six lanes and will benefit 13,500 vehicles during peak hours,” said an official.