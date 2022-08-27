Ashram flyover extension to be completed by Nov, Delhi-Noida commute to get easier

Work on the 1.42-km-long extension of the Ashram flyover to the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway will be completed by November. The six-lane-flyover will ease the commute between Delhi and Noida and decongest the Ashram intersection which faces major traffic jams.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who conducted an inspection of the site Saturday, instructed engineers to install additional cranes at the site to increase the speed of work, according to a communication from the Deputy CM’s office.

The flyover involves a three-lane ramp from South Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan, and a three-lane ramp from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to South Delhi. Once ready, it will allow commuters a signal-free route from Ashram Chowk to DND.

While pillars for the flyover have been erected, cranes are being used to install a total of 146 girders, of which 56 have been placed so far. Engineers at the site told the Deputy CM that installing the girders had turned into a challenge since the large cranes required to place them need a lot of space and can function only when the road is closed. Traffic during the day means that construction can proceed only from midnight to 5 am.

Work on the Rs 128.25 crore extension of the flyover has faced delays due to the Covid-induced lockdown and has missed deadlines. Work on the flyover began in June 2020. Along with the Ashram underpass, the project for the flyover extension was approved by the Cabinet in 2019. The underpass was inaugurated in April this year.

The project will also include a subway for pedestrians close to the Maharani Bagh signal. The flyover extension can help avoid diversions and detours that have now become common for commuters traveling from Maharani Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan, Noida and Ghaziabad.