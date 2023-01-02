Ashram flyover closure delayed: To be shut by Jan 2, say traffic police

Ashram Flyover, which was set to be shut for 45 days from January 1, was open on Sunday morning as traffic police and officials from the PWD were still working on the site to set in place alternate arrangements to ease vehicular movement.

On Sunday, officials were installing a traffic signal at Taimur Nagar T-point to manage traffic coming from Noida and Southeast Delhi. Workers were also engaged in levelling roads and reconstructing footpaths.

A Delhi Police traffic officer said, “Some work is still unfinished, but we will shut the flyover by January 1 night or January 2. Construction needs to be done in a way that it gets over soon. We will look into other work as well. Roads will be levelled by government officials to ensure smoother movement of traffic.”

From Monday, commuters will have to take alternate routes. Those coming from the Badarpur side will have to head towards Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan. For people in Southeast Delhi, they will have to travel from Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar and AIIMS side. Commuters from Noida/ Akshardham will be advised to go towards Sarai Kale Khan, Mathura Road or Dhaula Kuan to escape long queues. All those coming from Chirag Delhi or IIT Delhi side will have to take the Ring Road or Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

At the site, the road in front of Siddhartha Enclave was lined with uneven planks and road blocks. The footpath has not been reconstructed, people were seen walking on the main road. There was heavy traffic from the flyover, Sunlight Colony and Lajpat Nagar.

While traffic police had conducted a trial run of the closure on Friday for a few hours to “test” traffic, they faced multiple issues. Boards have been put up across Kalindi Kunj, Sunlight Colony and Ashram about the construction but many commuters are still not aware. A bus stand was also shifted from Taimur Nagar to another junction but people were mostly walking on roads to get to a farther bus stand. “It was chaotic. People are used to taking Ashram Flyover whether they come from Noida, Akshardham or travel from ITO or central Delhi. The diversions such as Barapullah and Ring Road are far and not convenient to many,” said an officer.

When contacted about the arrangements, a senior PWD official said, “All work for smooth traffic flow are in place… Traffic management is in the hands of traffic police, and we have put up boards and signages for diversions and issued advisories on all mediums… A few days ago, the flyover was shut on a trial basis. It was done briefly today as well but traffic was heavy due to New Year.”