Ashram flyover closes for 45 days, traffic in Delhi crawls

Construction work on the last leg of the Ashram flyover extension to DND flyway kicked off Monday, throwing traffic out of gear. The flyover has been shut for traffic and will remain so for the next 45 days till work is completed.

On Monday, barricades and signages on diversions were in place. Commuters, however, complained of slow-moving traffic. “It takes me 20-25 minutes to reach AIIMS from Sunlight Colony, but now I have to take the Moolchand-Defence Colony route. Residents living here have been facing traffic issues for several years. We hope to get relief after the flyover is extended,” said Robin Peterson, a commuter.

Another commuter M R Sharma, an insurance advisor, said, “I was stuck in traffic for nearly half an hour. It took me 30 minutes to reach Ashram Chowk from South Extension, usually it takes 10 minutes. I knew the flyover would be closed but I had no option.”

According to officials, 95% of work has been completed. By the end of February, commuting between Noida and South, Southeast and central parts of Delhi is expected to be smoother.

“Sub-structure work is 95% completed except a wall towards Lajpat Nagar flyover. Girder launching work is in progress. Deck slab casting is also in progress. A total of 25 slabs have been cast out of 39 slabs. Other development work is in progress and will be completed in the next 45 days,” said a senior PWD official.

Other work such as extension of peripheral walls, road laying work and final elevated section is yet to be completed.

Officials said, “Once completed, commuters travelling between Delhi-Noida will save 25 minutes daily. The extension will have six lanes.” It will decongest the three major intersections at Maharani Bagh, Ashram and DND-Ring Road. The flyover was initially scheduled to be completed in December but missed deadlines due to lockdowns in the city.