Ashoka University to build new campus, double student capacity

Ashoka University is building a new campus, adjacent to its existing one in Sonipat, with plans to expand the university’s capacity to 6,000 students by 2027. The university authorities laid the foundation stone for a new 27-acre campus in Sonipat on Wednesday.

It is planned that the new complex, adding 3,500 students to the university, will house six academic buildings, 10 residential buildings, utility and services buildings, and a sports field. The timeline for it to be operational is 2027.

“The campus will address Ashoka’s increasing focus on the Sciences and research. There is already a growing demand for Science courses offered at the university, which has been at the forefront on Covid-19 research as well. There will also be organic growth in the existing departments as the student count increases, and new majors & minors can be introduced over time… The new campus will incorporate solar roofs, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, among others in an endeavour to make it a net-zero carbon campus,” read a statement by the university.