Ashok Vihar building collapse: Old complaint said structure about to fall

A day after seven persons died in a building collapse in Ashok Vihar, police said they have found a copy of the complaint — which was sent to the North MCD a year ago — claiming that the structure above first floor is “without sanction” and the building is “about to fall”.

Sanjeev Gupta, owner of the ground floor, had said in the complaint dated August 16, 2017, that “about one-and-a-half years ago, owner of the second floor made an illegal structure up to the fourth floor without sanctioning any site plan. Now this house is about to fall…”

Mayor Adesh Gupta said, “Such things (complaint against illegal construction) are brought to my notice through media, but it is a subject of investigation…”

Meanwhile, police are still on the lookout for the three accused — Dharmender Gujjar, Sachin and his father Roshanlal. “They are continuously changing their location. We will nab them soon” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan.

