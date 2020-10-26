Ashok Nagar: Two boys drown in canal

Police began a search, and recovered their bodies from the canal the next day. (Representational)

Two boys, aged 15, drowned in a canal in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar while playing with their friends Thursday. Their bodies were found in the canal a day later. The victims, Amit Jha and Harsh Jha, were cousins and lived with their families in New Ashok Nagar. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said “The neighbouring children initially panicked and didn’t inform the family but after police intervened, they told police about the drowning.”

On Thursday around 3 pm, the cousins left home saying they were going to play with their friends in the park. When they didn’t return at night, their families filed a missing person’s report. Police began a search, and recovered their bodies from the canal the next day. On the family’s allegation that they didn’t act immediately, police said: “We checked the area and sent personnel near the canal also, but it was dark and they couldn’t be traced.”

