Ashok Kumar appointed as Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi

As per the notification, Kumar will also not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Delhi government while functioning as the CEO

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 09:33 AM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed senior IAS officer Ashok Kumar of the 2006 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, replacing R Alice Vaz. In a notification, it said that the Commission has decided to appoint Kumar in consultation with the Delhi government.

“Ashok Kumar shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), which he may be holding before such assumption of office,” read the notification.

As per the notification, Kumar will also not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Delhi government while functioning as the CEO, except that he shall be designated Secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department in the State Secretariat.

