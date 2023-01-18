Ashneer Grover says won’t create third-party rights for shares transferred by BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday recorded BharatPe former MD Ashneer Grover’s statement that he would not create any third-party rights for the shares transferred to him by the payment app’s co-founder Bhavik Koladiya, who wants to reclaim the 16,110 shares.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan, while hearing Koladiya’s lawsuit seeking an ad interim injunction restraining Grover from creating any third-party rights for the shares transferred in December 2018, also issued summonses to Grover and Resilient Innovations Private Limited, which created the app.

After Grover’s counsel submitted that he would not create any third-party rights until further orders of the court, the court said, “After some hearing, the counsel appearing for defendant no. 1 (Grover) seeks time to file the reply to the application and states the defendant no. 1 will, subject to further orders of the court, will not create any third party interest in the suit shares and in any rights that accrue to him as a consequence thereof”.

“Defendant 1 (Grover) is bound to the aforesaid statement and is directed to file an undertaking to this effect within one week from today. Reply to application in four weeks, rejoinder in two weeks thereafter,” the court further said.

The court granted time to Resilient and Grover to file written statements in response to the lawsuit as well as their replies to Koladiya’s interim application. The matter is listed for next hearing on March 16.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that his client, Koladiya, had agreed to sell 1,611 shares valued at Rs 87 lakh and that the transaction was supposed to be simultaneous wherein the BharatPe co-founder was supposed to receive the amount for the shares from Grover, which did not happen.

“The shares have now become 16,000. I diligently did my part, I transferred the shares and till now I have not received the funds. It is my case that the title need not pass to him (Grover). I am suing for getting my goods back as the transaction is repudiated. I’m an unpaid seller and here the title has not passed,” Rohatgi said, referring to the Sale of Goods Act.

Rohatgi said the transaction did not conclude the way it was intended to be in terms of the agreement and that this was a case of a “transaction without consideration”. Asked why Koladiya had transferred the shares to Grover, the counsel submitted, “My client was gullible”.

On the other hand, Grover’s counsel submitted that there were two agreements and that Koladiya had taken one part from his agreement with Grover and attached it to the other agreement, which he had signed with other investors. He said the agreement was forged and fabricated.

Justice Jalan said neither was the number of shares mentioned nor had Grover shown that there was any intention to agree on the agreement. “For the moment, as I see it, I don’t yet find a second executed agreement that even prima facie you are relying upon,” he said.

Grover’s lawyer contended that with respect to his client, the consideration was of Rs 88 lakh.

The court then said that Grover’s allegation of fraud against Koladiya would have to be proved during trial.

As for the argument that Grover’s wife had transferred Rs 8 crore to Koladiya’s wife, Rohatgi said that as per Grover’s book, his wife had given a loan to Koladiya’s wife but it was not part of the transaction between their husbands.

Rohatgi submitted that he was asking only that the shares be preserved.