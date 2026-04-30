Ashes and destruction: Flats worth Rs 3-5 cr damaged in Ghaziabad fire; of some, nothing is left

Another resident who gave her name as Amishi said the fire had melted the glass in her front door. “I was packing my husband’s lunch at the time. I tied a piece of cloth on my face…soon my home was filled with smoke. I was rescued by the Fire Department,” she said.

Hours after the fire had been put out, the worst affected flats at Gaur Green Avenue presented a picture of catastrophic devastation.

In one apartment on the ninth floor, every surface – walls, floors, ceilings – was covered in layers of black soot. A once-sturdy wooden door frame hung limply, resembling the cracked, burnt bark of a dead tree. Under piles of still-smouldering debris lay the family’s household belongings, charred beyond recognition.

“I had put all my savings in our home. There is nothing left,” businessman Anurag Sharma, who lives in a tenth floor flat, said. “My wife had gone to drop our children to school when the fire broke out. We bought the flat six years ago, and spent Rs 40 lakh renovating it last year,” he said.