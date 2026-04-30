Ashes and destruction: Flats worth Rs 3-5 cr damaged in Ghaziabad fire; of some, nothing is left

“I had put all my savings in our home. There is nothing left,” businessman Anurag Sharma, who lives in a tenth floor flat, said. “My wife had gone to drop our children to school when the fire broke out. We bought the flat six years ago, and spent Rs 40 lakh renovating it last year,” he said.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min readGhaziabadApr 30, 2026 01:58 AM IST
Ghaziabad fire, Indirapuram blaze, Indirapuram fire, Indirapuram fire insurance claims, life insurance, fire insurance, General Insurance Council, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsAnother resident who gave her name as Amishi said the fire had melted the glass in her front door. “I was packing my husband’s lunch at the time. I tied a piece of cloth on my face…soon my home was filled with smoke. I was rescued by the Fire Department,” she said.
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Hours after the fire had been put out, the worst affected flats at Gaur Green Avenue presented a picture of catastrophic devastation.

In one apartment on the ninth floor, every surface – walls, floors, ceilings – was covered in layers of black soot. A once-sturdy wooden door frame hung limply, resembling the cracked, burnt bark of a dead tree. Under piles of still-smouldering debris lay the family’s household belongings, charred beyond recognition.

“I had put all my savings in our home. There is nothing left,” businessman Anurag Sharma, who lives in a tenth floor flat, said. “My wife had gone to drop our children to school when the fire broke out. We bought the flat six years ago, and spent Rs 40 lakh renovating it last year,” he said.

Ajay Sharma, a member of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said most original buyers in block D got their flats in 2008. “The majority of flats in this block are 4BHK plus a study. They cost Rs 1 crore in ߘ now they are priced at Rs 3-5 crore,” Sharma said. He said the total loss in the fire is estimated at Rs 50 crore.

Besides businesspeople, the society is home to many government officials. S K Singh, a former Chief Medical Officer of Ghaziabad, said nothing was left of his eleventh floor home. “We ran for our lives. I bought this home in 2010 when I was still in service and built everything from scratch. I have no fire insurance,” Singh said.

Another resident who gave her name as Amishi said the fire had melted the glass in her front door. “I was packing my husband’s lunch at the time. I tied a piece of cloth on my face…soon my home was filled with smoke. I was rescued by the Fire Department,” she said.

By evening, most residents of the three floors had left for their relatives’ homes. Several had started to plan for the long haul ahead – beginning with looking for a flat to rent in the same society.

 

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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