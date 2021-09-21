Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi residence vandalised, 5 from Hindu Sena detained

Five members of Hindu Sena have been detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly vandalising the house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi, located in New Delhi district’s Ashoka Road.

DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav confirmed to The Indian Express that they have detained five men, who are residents of Northeast Delhi’s Mandoli area.

Part of the house which was vandalised (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Part of the house which was vandalised (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

“We detained them from the spot and they claimed during initial questioning that they were agitated with his comments. We are questioning them,” he said.

Police came to know about the incident after they received a PCR call that some people were vandalising Owaisi’s Delhi residence.

“Police rushed to the spot after receiving the call, and detained all the accused from the spot. By the time personnel reached, they had damaged the entrance gate and windows of his house,” a senior police officer said.