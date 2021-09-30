2 men arrested for vandalising Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi residence get bail

A Delhi court has granted bail to two men accused in the vandalism of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in New Delhi’s high-security Ashoka Road area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Amardeep Kaur granted bail to the two accused, Vijay and Sachin Kumar. Their lawyer, Shahsi Ranjan, had argued that they were falsely implicated in the case by police.

Part of Owaisi’s house which was vandalised (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Part of Owaisi’s house which was vandalised (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The prosecution had opposed the bail application stating that there was a strong possibility that the accused may flee.

The court granted bail, noting that the maximum punishment for the offence is less than seven years’ imprisonment and they have no previous antecedents. There are a total of five persons accused in this case.

Owaisi’s residence was vandalised earlier this month by a group of men from the Hindu Sena who damaged the door and windows, broke the nameplate, hurled an axe at the house and called the Parliamentarian a “jihadi”.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said the caretaker of his residence had been attacked, and that the men had shouted communal slogans.