‘War against poor, cowardice’: Asaduddin Owaisi takes a swipe at BJP, AAP over Jahangirpuri encroachment drive

Hours after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) demanded police cover for carrying out an encroachment removal drive in violence-marred Jahangirpuri, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi said Tuesday the BJP has declared war against the poorest. “In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP and MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

He also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he must clarify his dubious role. “Is his govt’s PWD part of this “demolition drive”? Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals and cowardice? His frequent refrain police is not in our control won’t work here,” Owaisi, who is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), added. “There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore…hopeless situation.”

The AIMIM leader’s statement came after the BJP-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation Tuesday wrote to the North West district’s deputy commissioner of police (DCP) demanding security for an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday in Jahangirpuri, which was rocked by communal clashes on Hanuman Jayanti last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan said that the BJP wants to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi and is now using the MCD. Khan said a new order has been issued to bulldoze in the name of encroachment in Jahangirpuri and harass a particular community. If it is not controlled in time, then this cheap politics will drown the country, he added.

The assistant commissioner, Civil Lines Zone of North MCD, in the letter, has requested 400 police personnel, “including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action on April 20 and 21”.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the North MCD Mayor Tuesday, demanding identification and demolition of “illegal encroachment” and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence. “As you are aware, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was a shobha yatra taken out in Jahangirpuri. Some anti-social elements and rioters pelted stones on it,” he said in a letter that was also addressed to the NDMC commissioner.

“These anti-social elements and rioters have the support of local AAP MLA and councillor and as a result, these people have done large-scale encroachment,” he alleged.“Therefore, illegal encroachment done by these rioters should be identified and there should be bulldozers run over it.”