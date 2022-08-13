scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

As Yamuna goes past danger park, some families look for higher ground

Discharge from Hathnikund barrage, located over the river in Haryana, determines the level of water downstream in Delhi. The peak discharge Friday was 1,49,849 cusecs at 1 am, lower than the peak of 2,21,786 cusecs recorded Thursday.

Written by Abhinaya Harigovind | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 4:11:52 am
Families living along the floodplains are shifting their belongings. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

With the water level in the Yamuna surging past the ‘danger’ mark on Friday, Delhi is gearing up for the annual inundation of the floodplains.

At 11 pm on Friday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 205.9 m, above the ‘danger’ level of 205.33 m, and was rising. It had risen by close to 2 metres during the day — the level at 10 am was 203.94 m, comfortably below the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 m. After a particularly dry summer, when parts of the river were parched leading to a water shortage in the city, this is the first time this monsoon the river has crossed the ‘danger’ mark.

Discharge from Hathnikund barrage, located over the river in Haryana, determines the level of water downstream in Delhi. The peak discharge Friday was 1,49,849 cusecs at 1 am, lower than the peak of 2,21,786 cusecs recorded Thursday. Heavy rainfall in the basin states of the Yamuna — Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — have caused an increase in water level.

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, said, “Tonight, the level is expected to touch 206 m after midnight, as per the discharge from Hathnikund. Yesterday, the discharge crossed 2 lakh cusecs at Hathnikund, but it takes time to reach here.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

Meanwhile, families living along the floodplains are shifting their belongings. Sona (40), whose makeshift home is closest to the river among those located on the floodplain under the Old Railway Bridge, said: “We have moved a few things to a shelf closer to the roof. We will move the rest… clothes, bedding, utensils, gas stove, up to the roof by evening. Ghabrahat nahi hain (there is no worry). We do this every year.” Sona is from Murshidabad, but has been living in the neighbourhood for nearly 25 years.

If the water rises further, she will move to the main road but tents had not been set up till Friday evening. There is fear of their belongings left on the roof getting stolen, but it is impossible to carry everything, said Sona, whose husband fishes plastic and other waste out of the river in the hope of selling it. “There are no documents to worry about losing. No Aadhaar or ration card…,” she said.

Khilli Ram Meena, Principal Secretary, Revenue, said the total number of people to be evacuated would be 30,000 from six districts. Evacuation will start after water level reaches 206 m.

Advertisement

Anil Banka, District Magistrate, East Delhi, added, “We are watching the situation and readying for evacuation — some permanent structures will be used and tents will be set up; 7-8 schools have been identified for people to move to. In the district, there are 15 places from where people may need to be moved…”

Evacuation began later in the night when the water level inched closer to 206 m. Banka said 2,500 people were being moved in the night.

More from Delhi

For Harish Kumar and his team of 30 divers at Delhi Boat Club, that works with the East district administration, this is the busiest time of the year. “We have 24 motor boats patrolling the river from Palla to Jaitpur and17 boats are on stand-by,” he said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:11:52 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement