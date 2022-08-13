As Yamuna goes past danger park, some families look for higher ground

August 13, 2022 4:11:52 am
With the water level in the Yamuna surging past the ‘danger’ mark on Friday, Delhi is gearing up for the annual inundation of the floodplains.
At 11 pm on Friday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 205.9 m, above the ‘danger’ level of 205.33 m, and was rising. It had risen by close to 2 metres during the day — the level at 10 am was 203.94 m, comfortably below the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 m. After a particularly dry summer, when parts of the river were parched leading to a water shortage in the city, this is the first time this monsoon the river has crossed the ‘danger’ mark.
Discharge from Hathnikund barrage, located over the river in Haryana, determines the level of water downstream in Delhi. The peak discharge Friday was 1,49,849 cusecs at 1 am, lower than the peak of 2,21,786 cusecs recorded Thursday. Heavy rainfall in the basin states of the Yamuna — Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — have caused an increase in water level.
Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, said, “Tonight, the level is expected to touch 206 m after midnight, as per the discharge from Hathnikund. Yesterday, the discharge crossed 2 lakh cusecs at Hathnikund, but it takes time to reach here.”
Meanwhile, families living along the floodplains are shifting their belongings. Sona (40), whose makeshift home is closest to the river among those located on the floodplain under the Old Railway Bridge, said: “We have moved a few things to a shelf closer to the roof. We will move the rest… clothes, bedding, utensils, gas stove, up to the roof by evening. Ghabrahat nahi hain (there is no worry). We do this every year.” Sona is from Murshidabad, but has been living in the neighbourhood for nearly 25 years.
If the water rises further, she will move to the main road but tents had not been set up till Friday evening. There is fear of their belongings left on the roof getting stolen, but it is impossible to carry everything, said Sona, whose husband fishes plastic and other waste out of the river in the hope of selling it. “There are no documents to worry about losing. No Aadhaar or ration card…,” she said.
Khilli Ram Meena, Principal Secretary, Revenue, said the total number of people to be evacuated would be 30,000 from six districts. Evacuation will start after water level reaches 206 m.
Anil Banka, District Magistrate, East Delhi, added, “We are watching the situation and readying for evacuation — some permanent structures will be used and tents will be set up; 7-8 schools have been identified for people to move to. In the district, there are 15 places from where people may need to be moved…”
Evacuation began later in the night when the water level inched closer to 206 m. Banka said 2,500 people were being moved in the night.
For Harish Kumar and his team of 30 divers at Delhi Boat Club, that works with the East district administration, this is the busiest time of the year. “We have 24 motor boats patrolling the river from Palla to Jaitpur and17 boats are on stand-by,” he said.
