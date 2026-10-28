As winter curbs kick in, Congress rally-goers on Nov 1 may have to park vehicles at Delhi borders

Congress and INDIA bloc workers travelling to Delhi for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan may have to leave their buses and other vehicles outside the Capital’s borders and arrange alternative transport to the venue, or walk long distances. Authorities are considering setting up designated parking points along Delhi’s borders to ensure this, The Indian Express has learnt.

The reason: Many of the buses and other vehicles expected to ferry participants from neighbouring states are likely to meet BS III or BS IV emission standards but will not comply with the BS VI norms, which are going to come into force in the Capital on the same day.

The Delhi government is set to enforce curbs from midnight on November 1 under its Winter Action Plan, with the Transport department and Delhi Traffic Police deploying teams at entry points to stop vehicles that do not meet the prescribed emission standards. Curbs on non-BS VI vehicles entering the Capital will remain in force until February 28, 2027.

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The Congress and other Opposition parties expect more than one lakh people to attend the rally, titled ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ and ‘Dilli Chalo’, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Participants are expected to arrive from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, many in buses and four-wheelers — many of which are likely to be arranged by local party leaders — that may not meet BS VI emission standards. With the restrictions coinciding with the rally, officials are unlikely to grant any relaxation to non-compliant vehicles, sources said.

The All India Motors and Goods Transport Association (AIMGTA) warned that the simultaneous implementation of the restrictions and the rally could cause confusion and inconvenience unless the organisers and authorities work out arrangements in advance.

AIMGTA president Rajendra Kapoor said many participants travelling from cities within 250-300 km of Delhi were likely to use buses, tempos and private vehicles. “How will these people reach Delhi in their vehicles once the restrictions come into effect? Will they have to leave their vehicles at designated entry points and walk nearly 20 km?” he asked.

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“This is not merely a matter of convenience for rally participants; it also concerns traffic management, law and order, and the potential inconvenience to the general public. The organisers should work out a practical solution well before the rally to ensure that thousands of people do not face unnecessary hardship and that the event does not cause further traffic congestion and disorder on Delhi’s roads,” he added.

With Delhi’s air quality deteriorating to the poor category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years remain banned in Delhi-NCR under existing restrictions.

According to officials, several rounds of meetings have been held between Delhi government and police personnel to work out arrangements for the smooth implementation of the restrictions.

When contacted, a senior police officer said meetings were being held regularly with counterparts in neighbouring cities ahead of the rally. “We will definitely stop vehicles that do not comply with the rules under the Winter Action Plan,” the officer added.

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The Congress has obtained a no-objection certificate from the Delhi Police for the rally, subject to certain terms and conditions.

The Transport department said on Tuesday that it has deployed around 250 enforcement personnel at key entry points, toll plazas and identified pollution hotspots across the Capital as it prepares to enforce restrictions from November 1.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said, “Our enforcement teams are deployed round the clock at major entry points, toll plazas and identified pollution hotspots.” According to officials, 39 enforcement teams will be stationed at 13 major toll plazas for constant vigilance.

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November 1 rally: Delhi Police conditions for organisers

# Conclude rally by 5 pm; no overnight stay or march to other locations permitted.

# Inflammatory speeches prohibited.

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# Submit lists of invitees and volunteers, programme schedule and vehicle details.

# Violations may invite legal action or revocation of permission.

# Install CCTV cameras at strategic locations.

# Arrange water tankers and separate toilets for women.

# Deploy identifiable volunteers and ensure adequate parking.

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Delhi’s Winter Action Plan: Five key measures

No PUC, No Fuel: Vehicles without a valid pollution under control certificate will be denied fuel.

Vehicle entry restrictions: Non-Delhi vehicles below BS VI emission standards will face restrictions on entering Capital.

Dust control: Strict action against construction dust, along with monitoring through AI-enabled cameras.

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Work from home: Government will emphasise on 50% work from home arrangement.

Public transport: Promotion of electric buses, Metro services and last-mile connectivity to reduce dependence on private vehicles.