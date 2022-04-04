As vaccination in 12-14 age group slows down in Delhi, total figure dips again

Over the last three days, the number of shots given to children between the ages of 12 and 14 in Delhi was lower than those given to people between the ages of 18 and 44. This has happened for the first time since the third week of March when the vaccination drive picked up among those aged 12 to 14, after it began on March 16.

The figures could be an indication of the national capital inching towards saturation of the first dose even in this young age group. So far, 4.26 lakh doses have been administered in this category (12-14 years) in Delhi, while estimates suggest there are just over 6 lakh children in this age group.

Not only has the number of shots given among 12 to 14-year-olds reduced, the total number of vaccines administered over the last three days has also plummeted as this particular category had been driving up the numbers of late. Only 11,606 shots were administered on Friday, 27,363 on Saturday and 877 on Sunday.

The number of shots being given each day in Delhi had dropped between 20,000 and 30,000 since the third week of March with mostly everyone eligible having received two doses of the vaccine. It shot up to an average of 78,681 in the third week of March, with the number crossing 80,000 thrice – driven by children between the ages of 12 and 14 years receiving the vaccine, with around 40 to 50% of the total vaccinations being in this age group.

Children in the 12-14 age group are being vaccinated using Hyderabad-based company Biological E’s protein sub-unit vaccine called Corbevax.

Meanwhile, the administration of precaution doses in Delhi has been slow, with 5.02 lakh people having received it so far. Besides 21 lakh people over the age of 60 years in Delhi, 2.4 lakh healthcare workers and 3.5 lakh frontline workers are eligible for the third dose.