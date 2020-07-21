As UP begins home isolation, AAP says proud to set example

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

The AAP Monday said the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow home isolation was a “moment of pride” for Delhi’s ruling AAP, which has consistently advocated the need to isolate people with mild or no symptoms at their homes itself.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh pointed out that the BJP-led Centre had opposed the Delhi government on home isolation, insisting that all Covid patients be hospitalised. “But now, they are also following the home isolation rules. Around 1.3 lakh people have recovered in Delhi and 80% of them recovered under home isolation. The Kejriwal government arranged oximeters for all patients of home isolation, regular telephonic counselling and proper quarantine centres,” he said.

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal had briefly struck down the Delhi government’s home isolation rules last month, with the Union Home Ministry claiming that many patients were being brought to hospitals after deterioration in health while under home isolation.

But it was restored after the Delhi government opposed the move. Singh, who is the AAP’s UP in-charge, said he had repeatedly requested the Yogi Adityanath government to adopt home isolation and increase testing.

“It is a matter of pride that the model of CM Kejriwal is being followed in other states… But I believe that UP government should increase testing facilities… UP right now has only 28 testing centres whereas Delhi has 42. But Delhi has 2.5 crore population whereas UP has a population of 24 crore,” Singh said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd