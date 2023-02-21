As Surinder Jeet Kaur prepares to retire, she looks back at an eventful career of highs and lows: ‘My 38 years as a Delhi Policewoman’

From helping rescue more than a 100 minor and teenage girls from brothels at GB Road to losing her husband to Covid — Delhi Police officer Surinder Jeet Kaur’s 38-year tenure with the force has had its share of highs and lows.

Kaur (60), now ACP (Security), is supposed to retire from the Delhi Police on February 28. Sharing her experience with The Indian Express, she said: “I’ve served the force for more than half of my life and have seen it change in terms of technological innovations… Earlier, communication between officers was difficult and tracking an accused would take a lot of time… Now one can easily be traced through an IP address or CDR (call-detail records).”

Kaur enlisted as a sub-inspector in 1985 and later served as SHO of Kamla Market police station from 2009 to 2011. During this time, she helped rescue around 110 girls from several brothels at GB Road and reunited them with their parents.

“After I got a tip-off about several such trafficking rackets operating in the area, I formed a team and personally raided each premises… the girls were scared and living in miserable conditions… they were ill-treated to the extent that they did not even remember the name of their parents or their addresses,” she said.

After rescuing them, Kaur helped some of the victims find a suitable match and got them married.

Kaur has also cracked down on several factories employing child labourers. “We arrested factory owners after observing that minor boys and girls were employed under dangerous and inhuman conditions,” she added.

Kaur said that during her tenure, the Kamla Market police station was awarded the best police station among 182 others in the capital. For her contribution in rescuing and rehabilitating minor and teenage girls, she was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day in 2012.

Added Kaur: “Be it during my tenure as SHO of Lodhi Colony or at Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), I devoted my work to the service of women who were downtrodden, facing dowry harassment or domestic violence… I made it a point to understand women’s issues and wanted them to live a dignified life.”

When the pandemic hit in 2020, while she was assigned charge of the Covid-19 cell of Southeast district, Kaur’s life came crashing down when her 55-year-old husband died after succumbing to the virus.

“During this time, I had to record all details of Covid-19 infected patients and track the antecedents of their past contacts and meetings… While on duty, my husband, some of my other family members and I contracted Covid. My husband was on a ventilator for 26 days before he died… I had lost everything,” said Kaur, who joined duty two months after his demise. Kaur’s only son lives with his family in Canada and she lives alone in a police colony in Lajpat Nagar.

She said that over the years, she has seen several women officers join the force and flourish as SHOs and DCPs.

“When I joined the force, women officers were considered a rarity and not encouraged to join, but now there are several women officers as DCPs and JCPs… Even as I retire now, I hope officers follow my lead and help vulnerable women,” she said.