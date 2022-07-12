As rain reached Delhi, some districts were left drier than others

So far this monsoon season, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) considers to be from June 1, the Northwest and East districts of Delhi have received the highest amounts of rainfall.

Northwest Delhi, where the Pitampura observatory of the IMD is located, has recorded a ‘large excess’, with the rainfall recorded being around 67% above the normal for the season so far. East Delhi, where the Mayur Vihar weather station is located, has recorded an excess of 54%. Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi and West Delhi have all recorded deficits in rainfall from June.

Despite getting little rainfall in the ten days after the monsoon hit Delhi, the city as a whole has recorded rainfall that is in the ‘normal’ category for the season. The spells of rainfall recorded on Monday and early on Tuesday have reduced the deficit of around 23% that Delhi had till Monday morning. Delhi has received 110.1 mm of rainfall, around 13% less than the normal of 126.3 mm so far.

The Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded very light rainfall of around 2.1 mm till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Palam also recorded only very light to light rainfall Tuesday.

Cloudy skies and rainfall brought the maximum temperature down to 33.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, three degrees below the normal for this time of the year. Light to moderate rainfall is on the forecast for Delhi on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday could be around 32 degrees Celsius. Light rainfall or a drizzle remains on the forecast from July 14 to 16, while there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm for July 17 and 18.

The rainfall brought with it an improvement in the air quality. The AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday and Tuesday, with the AQI on Monday being 95.