As rain abates, Delhi’s air quality dips again

A day after heavy rain brought down pollution levels in the city, the air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ level again on Wednesday.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the city saw an air quality index value of 212 as opposed to 98 on Tuesday.

According to the SAFAR forecast, the condition will get worse in the coming days. The two -day forecast says that the concentration of pollutants will increase and will take Delhi’s air quality into the ‘very poor’ category. Wind speed, which was favourable over the past two days, also reduced on Wednesday, leading to more pollution as well as dense fog in the morning.

The fog cover persisted between 8 am and 10 am and visibility dropped to between 100 and 150 metres. “Dense fog occurred suddenly at a time when the western disturbance was moving away and the cloud cover had just cleared. Such sudden formation of dense fog — a rare occurrence — has been difficult to predict,” said RK Jenamani, in charge of the IGI Airport Met Centre.

According to the IMD forecast, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see very dense fog in the morning hours. Friday could see light rain.

Officials said the minimum temperature is expected to dip to 6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

“The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 4 degrees Celsius starting Sunday. The maximum is also going to be in the range of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius,” he said.