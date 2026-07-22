As protests swell, 30 more companies of central forces on way to Delhi

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The Union Home Ministry has approved the deployment of 30 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces in the national capital after Delhi Police sought reinforcements to maintain law and order during ongoing protests by the CJP and political parties at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas.
According to official communication, Delhi Police had asked for more force in view of the law and order situation arising from the demonstrations and to strengthen security measures. “After examining the matter, the ministry decided to make available 30 additional CAPF companies to Delhi Police with immediate effect until July 27,” it said.
The maximum security personnel, all drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Home Ministry ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night.
The additional deployment includes 18 companies of the CRPF, six companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF, three companies of the Border Security Force, one company of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and two companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal.
With this, Delhi Police will have a total of 45 central force companies at its disposal until July 27. This translates to about 4,500 personnel – a CRPF company has a strength of about 100 personnel.
The 45 companies at Delhi Police’s disposal now include 24 from CRPF, 15 from RAF, three from Border Security Force, one from Indo-Tibetan Border Police and two from Sashastra Seema Bal.
The Home Ministry has also ordered that adequate arrangements be made for the accommodation and transportation of the deployed security personnel. Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring the capital’s law and order situation remains under control.
Delhi has been witnessing protests by CJP, student organisations and Opposition parties over instances of question paper leaks ahead of competitive exams. The protesters demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sources in the government have indicated that lapses in the exam system have been fixed and that there is no plan to “succumb” to the resignation demand, which they have termed “political”.
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