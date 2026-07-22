As protests swell, 30 more companies of central forces on way to Delhi

The Union Home Ministry has approved the deployment of 30 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces in the national capital after Delhi Police sought reinforcements to maintain law and order during ongoing protests by the CJP and political parties at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas.

According to official communication, Delhi Police had asked for more force in view of the law and order situation arising from the demonstrations and to strengthen security measures. “After examining the matter, the ministry decided to make available 30 additional CAPF companies to Delhi Police with immediate effect until July 27,” it said.

The maximum security personnel, all drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Home Ministry ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night.