As PM Modi arrives in capital today, Delhi BJP rolls out red carpet

From singing and dancing to a show of “cultural diversity”, the BJP has planned a grand reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he returns from a visit to the United States Saturday.

Delhi BJP vice-president Abhay Verma, who is part of the team organising the event, said they expect the crowd, which will include BJP leaders and workers, to touch 50,000 people.

Also invited are musicians, dancers and singers who will be dressed in “traditional attire” to welcome the PM along the 2-3 km stretch from the airport. “Delhi represents India; it is a place of cultural diversity, so the idea is to make the place feel like a mini-India,” Verma said.

Senior leaders said the party wants to “match up to the attendance in Houston” during the ‘Howdy Modi’ event.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, all seven Delhi MPs, general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, MCD mayors, standing committee heads and leaders of the house of the three corporations are scheduled to go to the airport to receive the PM.

Morcha leaders, councillors and district and mandal leaders will be present outside.

MP Vijay Goel said, “We are going to celebrate his return because he has given us moments of immense pride at the event. He made a a strong pitch against terrorism in the presence of (US President) Donald Trump… He has shown the world that he is a statesman who is not only transforming India but is also a decisive leader in the global fora.”

Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash said there will be “Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Uttarakhandi and South Indian” singers and musicians dressed in traditional attire.

Party leader Kuljeet Chahal said there will be hoardings and banners welcoming the PM along the route, and party workers will line up to greet him. “People have been given the 6 pm time and 10 spots have been especially earmarked where people with drums and other musical instruments will be stationed,” he said.

Office bearers from the Central team, including BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and Delhi co-in-charge Tarun Chugh, are also likely to be present. Last October, the Delhi BJP had planned a reception for the PM when he returned after being conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018. The scale of the celebration has been increased this time.