As part of revamp, Delhi Metro stations near Central Vista may get a facelift

The Yellow and Violet Lines of the Metro intersect at Central Secretariat and two stations — Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan — are in close proximity to the Vista. (File/Representational) The Yellow and Violet Lines of the Metro intersect at Central Secretariat and two stations — Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan — are in close proximity to the Vista. (File/Representational)

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is looking at expanding and improving facilities at the Metro stations around the Central Vista, as part of the plan to revamp the entire stretch.

The Yellow and Violet Lines of the Metro intersect at Central Secretariat and two stations — Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan — are in close proximity to the Vista.

The revamp is being considered as part of the plan to have a people mover — like those that exist at the Singapore and Dubai Airports — to connect, underground, the 10 office buildings that will come up as part of the Central Secretariat.

The Central Vista redesign is being helmed by architect and urban planner Bimal Patel and his team at HCP Design. During a presentation of the redevelopment plan, Patel said the new offices will be geared towards the concept of Transit Oriented Development (TOD).

Under TOD, efficient public transport systems are built around high density office spaces to minimise the use of private vehicles and promote public transport.

In Patel’s plan, all 10 office buildings which will come up on the Vista will be connected with the underground people mover that will run in a loop connecting all offices with each other and with the two Metro lines.

“The idea is to bring all central ministry offices in one place — presently 22 out of 51 are located inside the Vista… The idea that is being worked on, and is in the stage of development, is to have an underground people mover to connect all the buildings and the Metro at the underground level. This is a people mover, not a Metro; they are underground shuttles. We are working on that. We should make it possible for people to reach their offices without coming of the Metro,” said Patel.

“We will have to expand and improve facilities at the two Metro stations to make the TOD plan successful. At present, the Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat stations are very cramped. Central Secretariat station is part of the Yellow Line that was opened in 2005 and there is very little space on the platforms. These aspects will have to be looked into if the Metro and people mover combination has to work well,” said a senior ministry official.

The Centre and state have an equal partnership in the Delhi Metro, and the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is the centre’s nodal agency under which the Metro falls.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App