As news of Sajjan Kumar’s death spreads, handful of supporters gather at Safdarjung

Other former colleagues who were present near the hospital included former Nangloi MLA Bijender Singh and Delhi Mahila Congress leader Pushpa Satbir Singh. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

A group of around 30 supporters gathered outside the police chowki near Safdarjung Hospital after news of the death of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, spread on Thursday.

Kumar, who had been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement from the hospital, he had been brought in by police at around 11 am with an “altered sensorium.” The statement added that Kumar, who suffered from multiple ailments including blood pressure issues and Parkinson’s disease, died around 12:30 pm.

By Thursday evening, his family was waiting inside the police chowki near the hospital while the legal procedures required for the release of his body, since he died in custody, were completed.