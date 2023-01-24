As MCD House reconvenes days after commotion, today could be just as stormy

Internal elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will resume Tuesday from where they were abandoned earlier this month following a ruckus between nominated councillors, or aldermen, and their elected colleagues over the issue of who would take oath first. This bone of contention is likely to surface again, with both the AAP and BJP appearing to have differing interpretations of the agenda.

The exercise had been deferred for the first time since the MCD came into existence in the late 1950s, after AAP and BJP councillors came to blows in the House on January 6.

A political tug-of-war is expected yet again on the floor of the House, with BJP sources saying they are confident of wresting control of the civic body’s executive wings — the Standing Committees — while pointing out that “the AAP’s own house is not in order”. The BJP has secured 104 seats of the 250-member body in the MCD elections held last December compared to the AAP’s 134 and the Congress’s 9.

BJP sources were also buoyed by what they termed as “differing interpretations” of the agenda in question by the AAP and the BJP, the primary item on which is the swearing-in of councillors as well as nominated members of the House.

“The first item on the agenda is administering the oath to councillors and nominated members, that is, the aldermen. The order of the administration of oaths is at the discretion of the Presiding Officer; secondly, 4 of the 10 aldermen were sworn in during the last sitting of the House, which means the remaining six will be sworn in first on Tuesday,” a senior BJP leader said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP councillor Satya Sharma, chosen as the Presiding Officer for the exercise by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said: “I have appealed to all presidents of the parties concerned to ensure that the decorum of the House is maintained. We will work according to the agenda of the House. Aldermen will be made to take oath first.”

Sharma added that Members of Parliament and legislators would not be allowed in the House till the councillors and aldermen had been sworn in. “This is to avoid a kind of situation like last time; with the AAP MPs and MLAs openly instigating their councillors. They will only be allowed to enter the House after 12 noon so they can vote for the Mayor and other posts,” she said, adding that councillors had been asked to reach the House “on time.”

AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak, reacting to the agenda, said, “AAP completely agrees with MCD’s agenda list, but we request the BJP to abide by it too. Tomorrow, on January 24, all our councillors will participate in the House in line with the agenda list.”

“The Agenda List states that according to the DMC Act, first the councillors and then the nominated councillors will be sworn in. After that, the Mayor will be elected. Then, the election of the Deputy Mayor. Following that, the six members of MCD’s Standing Committees will be elected. We totally agree with the Agenda List. We assure the people of Delhi that tomorrow the Aam Aadmi Party will completely follow this Agenda List and every word therein,” Pathak said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP had, on Sunday, gone into a huddle to discuss preparations for the polls. Here, party sources said, instructions had been issued to BJP councillors to ensure they were “not caught on the wrong side of the law in CCTV footage” from cameras installed in the House among others.

“The AAP’s house is not in order; you will see this materialise in the MCD House tomorrow,” a BJP source claimed. “There is a rift among the party’s councillors which will come to the fore tomorrow during the polls, no matter for which post,” the source further claimed.