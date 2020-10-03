As labour returns, work on Ashram-DND back on track

The extension is aimed at reducing the heavy flow of traffic from Noida to Lajpat Nagar in the mornings and from Lajpat Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan or Noida in the evenings. (Representational Image)

After facing minor setbacks due to shortage of labourers, the work for extension of Ashram flyover to DND, is now back on track.

An official of the Public Works Department said, “So far we were in preparation stages. But we are about to start in a few days. We will begin by widening the road.”

“Arranging skilled labourers amid a pandemic is a task. But since most of them have returned to the city now, we can get on with the work. The increase in labour rates has not affected us since we already have contracts with companies,” he said.

The project was announced in December 2019 and is expected to be completed by its initial deadline of June 2021, said the official.

The cost of the project is Rs 12,879 lakh, and it will cover approximately 1,450 metres.

The project, officials said, is an important link between West, South, East Delhi and Noida.

The extension is aimed at reducing the heavy flow of traffic from Noida to Lajpat Nagar in the mornings and from Lajpat Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan or Noida in the evenings.

Further, the Kilokri intersection often chokes the roads, leading to jams on the Ring Road.

“Ring Road-bound traffic will be reduced to a certain extent. Those traveling from Kilokri towards Okhla will also get some relief as they will not have to take a U-turn from Sarai Kale Khan,” said the official.

The six-lane flyover, comprising two three-way lanes (one up and one down), will connect the existing Ashram flyover to DND.

Further, a three-lane down ramp will connect Ashram to Sarai Kale Khan and another up-ramp will be built from near the DND loop, shortening the route for the vehicles coming from Sarai Kale Khan towards Ashram.

