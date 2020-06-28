As Kejriwal and Shah inspect Covid centre, their partymen spar on who gets credit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visit the Radha Soami Satsang centre in Chattarpur on Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visit the Radha Soami Satsang centre in Chattarpur on Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Radha Soami Satsang centre in South Delhi’s Chattarpur, which is being converted into a Covid facility for 10,000 patients, on Saturday.

Of the 10,000 beds, 2,000 are ready and over 300 personnel provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be present at the facility initially. This includes doctors, nurses and paramedic staff. No patients have been sent to the facility so far.

During the visit, district and ITBP officials took the two around the facility and explained the process through which patients will be admitted and treated. The facility is spread over around 12,50,000 square feet.

The two also interacted with doctors who have been posted at the facility.

Before the visit, though, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir sparred on Twitter over the “inauguration” of the centre.

“We hear that the Home Minister Amit Shah is going to the world’s biggest Covid hospital built by the Delhi government to inaugurate it stealthily, quietly (chori-chori, chupke-chupke). Is BJP fighting corona or Arvind Kejriwal,” he tweeted.

Gambhir, who is the MP from East Delhi, replied to Singh and said: “Sanjay ji, I spoke to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah regarding this after your tweet. He said that he wasn’t going to inaugurate the centre but for an inspection, for which Arvind Kejriwal has also been called. Do you not speak to Kejriwal ji or had you decided to take the credit alone?”

The centre at Chattarpur has been build over the past few days by the local administration with help from the Radha Soami Satsang administration, private companies such as Sleepwell that donated beds and mattresses as well as the Centre, which is providing personnel through ITBP and CAPF.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited had initially provided an electric load of 18,000 KW (18 MW), which was later increased to 23,000 KW (23 MW).

The centre was named the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital after the Home Minister’s visit last week.

On Saturday, Delhi MLA and senior AAP leader Atishi called the centre a “true tribute” to Patel and posted two photos on twitter — one of the centre and the other of the Statue of Unity.

While Kejriwal has thanked the Centre several times over the past two months for their “help and guidance” during the pandemic, other AAP leaders have routinely hit out at the Centre and BJP.

After the visit, Shah tweeted: “I applaud our courageous ITBP personnel, who would be operating this Covid Care facility during these trying times. .. Modi government at the centre is committed to provide all possible help to its citizens.”

The CM also tweeted after the visit: “In this hour of difficulty, I sought help to save Delhi and everyone has come forward to contribute enthusiastically. With the support of the central government and Radha Soami Satsang Beas, such a large Covid centre has come up for Delhiites.”

