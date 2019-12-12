As JNUSU and HRD meet, some headway but deadlock remains

Students have been protesting against hostel fee hike. (Express Photo) Students have been protesting against hostel fee hike. (Express Photo)

The meeting between Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) committee, JNU administration and students’ union made some headway Wednesday but failed to break the deadlock over the hostel fee hike protest.

While sources in the MHRD panel said JNUSU agreed to call off the protest after assurances, including one that promised to use UGC funds for service and utility charges, the students’ body denied agreeing to call off the strike and said they will meet the panel again Friday.

“There has reportedly been a draft in circulation regarding the talks between the JNUSU & MHRD. Talks are still going on. There has been no agreement yet,” the JNUSU tweeted.

Sources, meanwhile, said the JNU administration had agreed to five points, including using UGC funds for utility charges and service charges “till further orders”, and after ratification by the Inter Hall Administration (IHA).

The draft agreements mentions that the “administration and students would follow orders of High Court for notification of JNUSU”; the Academic Council will be requested to postpone examinations by two weeks; JNUSU would call off its agitation and not hold dharnas; and the university would take a “lenient view” of the protests.

While MHRD claimed JNUSU has agreed to the hike in room rent — from Rs 10 to Rs 300 for single-seater rooms, and Rs 20 to Rs 600 for double-seater rooms — this was dismissed by the students’ union.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, “We had agreed on some of the points but the talks are still on. What is the validity of the document without us or the JNU administration signing it?”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App