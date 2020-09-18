As focus shifts to e-vehicles, govt looks at maximising charging stations in Delhi

The government has created a Charging Infrastructure Working Group, with officials from power discoms, municipal corporations, DDA and Delhi government, to oversee the work. (Representational Image)

Delhi government will focus on installing slow charging points to help mass adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers in the city. There will be fewer fast charging stations as they cater primarily to premium four-wheelers, a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

The government has created a Charging Infrastructure Working Group, with officials from power discoms, municipal corporations, DDA and Delhi government, to oversee the work. In its meeting on Thursday, chaired by Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, it was also decided that land-owning agencies will look for 200 locations for the stations.

EXPLAINED Charging key to adoption Among the biggest hurdles in quick adoption of electric vehicles is the lack of charging stations in the city, officials believe. The government’s plan to get more people to buy electric vehicles in future includes setting up charging points at accessible locations, in addition to giving incentives to people who are willing to switch to greener vehicles.

A statement issued by the Delhi government said that installing charging facilities at malls, office complexes and group housing societies will be a priority. “Given these premises have high capacity commercial connections, it was discussed that setting up of a large number of slow-charging points at these facilities would be inexpensive and a quick way of setting up thousands of additional charging points in the city and reducing range anxiety,” it said.

The working group was created avoid problems owing to multiplicity of agencies in Delhi. “Delhi government will soon be rolling out financial incentives promised under the EV policy. By creating a Charging Infrastructure Working Group, Delhi government has brought on board all the different agencies and discoms…to initiate work on accelerated rollout of charging infrastructure,” said Shah.

