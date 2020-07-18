As doctor’s family struggles to pay hospital bill, fraternity from across capital comes together

Dr Joginder Chaudhary Dr Joginder Chaudhary

“Aap paise ka mat sochiye, hum sab hain aapke saath.” This was the message sent out by several doctors across the capital to Rajinder Chaudhary (51), a farmer, who was struggling to meet medical expenses after his son tested positive for Covid-19.

His son Joginder (27), a junior resident doctor at Delhi government’s Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital, contracted the virus on June 27.

He is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and is admitted to the ICU.

As Chaudhary worried over mounting medical bills, several doctors stepped in to raise funds. So far, around 100 doctors from around the city and BSA Hospital’s resident doctors’ association have raised around Rs 3 lakh.

On June 29, Chaudhary had rushed to the capital from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh after receiving a call about his son’s condition. “Kabhi umeed nahi thi ki sab log humari itni madad karenge (I never thought so many people would help us),” he said.

Joginder was posted in the casualty department at BSA Hospital.

After he tested positive for the disease, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital. However, the family shifted him to Sir Ganga Ram on July 7.

The RDA has also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking help. A senior health official said the details have been shared and the health department is working on the case. “We are trying to help the family,” said the official.

On Thursday, Joginder also wrote a letter to the medical director of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, requesting the administration to waive off the medical expenses which has shot up to around Rs 3.4 lakh.

A spokesperson from Sir Ganga Ram hospital said: “The patient is presently in the ICU and is being charged minimum packaged rates. At the time of discharge, the hospital will help to the maximum extent.”

A senior doctor from BSA hospital, who has among those who helped the family, said, “I have never met Joginder nor have I worked with him at the hospital. But the current pandemic has brought all of us closer to each other. We will fight this together.”

