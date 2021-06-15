As Delhi’s restaurants reopen, owners ensure staff get vaccinated, reassess Covid protocol

While several employees, from kitchen staff to delivery persons, have already been vaccinated, a large chunk of labour that returned home during lockdown is yet to get the shots. (Representative Image)

As restaurants opened their doors from Monday – with limited dine-in – several owners are ensuring that only staff who have recovered from Covid or have taken at least one dose of the vaccine come to work.

Anurag Katriar, President, National Restaurants Association of India, said: “People visit restaurants because it is a crucial part of our lives. Whether it is a celebration or even a simple outing, dining is an experience. We have to be very careful from now onwards since if precautions are not taken, another lockdown can happen. This week, a nationwide camp will be set up by the organisation where restaurants can get their staff vaccinated. This process has been going on but it needs to be ramped up.”

With large-scale camps, more staff will be able to return to work with less threat of infection, say owners. The organisations are also carrying out awareness programmes to overcome vaccine hesitancy among the staff.

On the first day of reopening, restaurants saw a small percentage of crowd with many outlets yet to be fully operational. The restaurants believe that vaccination will be the key for normal footfall to resume.

“Our main chef had got vaccinated earlier and we have a staff of 15 others who have also received shots. We are getting it done on their behalf. Some people are also apprehensive and we are making every effort to overcome that. It is necessary for both the employee and the customer. Although we have opened, it will take time for things to get back to normal. We are also waiting for some staff to return so we can get them vaccinated as well,” said Zuhaib Ahmadi, owner of Afghan Darbar in Lajpat Nagar.

Bigger restaurant chains are in the process of re-training their staff and setting up inventory to become fully functional in the coming days.

As per the present Covid protocol issued by the DDMA, restaurants can only function with 50% capacity and no alcohol is allowed to be served. The timings have also been limited to 10 am to 8 pm.

“We are looking to open our restaurant to the public in the next couple of days. Even though the protocols are the same as last year, it is always good for the staff to be well versed with regulations. Plus, we are also ironing out our supplies. So far, nearly 200 members of our staff across outlets have been vaccinated and it will continue. To maintain the revival, we are taking all possible steps,” said Zorawar Kalra, founder of Massive Cuisines that owns Farzi Cafe, Masala Library, and other restaurants across Delhi and Gurgaon.