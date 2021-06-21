Delhi unlocks: Work on infra projects picks up, most slated to be complete by year-end

Work on Ashram flyover extension till DND is expected to be completed by December 2021. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

As the city unlocks and migrant labourers return, work on various infrastructure projects across the national capital have gained pace and are likely to be completed by the end of the year despite the deadlines being pushed by about two-and-a-half months.

The Indian Express takes a look at the revised deadlines of the major projects:

DND-Ashram extension and the Ashram underpass: The underpass is expected to be ready by August 31. During the budget presentation in March, a June-end deadline had been announced. The project was stalled last year as well owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The 750-metre-long underpass will connect Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Meanwhile, work on Ashram extension till DND is going on and is expected to be completed by its previous deadline of December 2021. The six-lane flyover will connect DND to the existing Ashram flyover and serve as an important link between West, South, East Delhi and Noida.

Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor: This comprises a 1.2-km-long tunnel and six underpasses and was set to be completed by May-end. It is aimed at reducing traffic around India Gate and Ring Road.

Work on the project has not slowed down this year despite the lockdown as the contract company had arranged accommodation for labourers. However, a few on-site engineers contracted the coronavirus and hence, work became slow. A few labourers who had gone home have now returned to the site. The project is nearing completion and will take a few months, officials said. The project had been delayed last year due to the lockdown, and a construction ban due to pollution in 2019.

Beautification of seven road stretches: These serve as a pilot for the beautification of a 500 km stretch of roads in the city and will be completed by the end of this year. It was supposed to be completed by October but might take an additional month or two, officials said.

Chandni Chowk Redevelopment: While work on this project is almost complete, it requires a few finishing touches at the end of the stretch. Following this, officials working on the project will start working on Phase 2 of Chandni Chowk Redevelopment, which will include building facades and arterial roads.