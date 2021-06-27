As Delhi unlocks, police fine over 1.3 lakh people in a week for not wearing masks

Crowds have returned to the markets of Delhi as the national capital gradually unlocks. (Photo: PTI)

As the national capital lifts lockdown restrictions, Delhi Police on Sunday said they have penalised over 1.3 lakh people in the last week for not wearing masks in public places. They also recorded a sharp rise in people flouting social distancing norms.

According to a data released by Police Headquarters, more than 1.53 lakh challans were issued against offenders from June 19 till June 26.

Anil Mittal, Delhi Police’s additional PRO, said, “More than 21,850 people and groups in Delhi were found violating social distancing norms at marketers, restaurants, malls and other places in the last week. The offenders were issued challans. A few were even booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act in case the offence caused “great damage” to the current Covid situation. Many shopkeepers, restaurant owners and traders were booked under these acts for allowing large gatherings and also violating curfew norms.”

Despite daily announcements, more than a thousand people are fined every day for not wearing masks.

Last week, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had instructed his force to form district and thana (police station) level committees for public health management in the city.

The committees will overlook public health emergencies, movement of migrant workers, and supply of food, ration, and other resources to the poor and old people.

On Saturday, at least 1,305 challans were issued against offenders for violating Covid norms set by the DDA.