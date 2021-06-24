As Delhi unlocks, challans for Covid violations rise

Violations include not wearing a mask or not wearing it properly, spitting and not maintaining social distancing. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

As curbs in Delhi began to be eased in phases, the number of challans issued by authorities for violating Covid protocols has been rising over the last three weeks.

The number of Covid cases, meanwhile, has been declining by almost half each week.

According to data shared by the Delhi government, in the first week of the unlock process, from May 31 to June 6, when construction and factories were allowed to function, a total of around 20,900 challans were issued. The following week, between June 7 and June 13, when markets, malls and the Metro (at 50% capacity) were allowed, the number of challans issued were over 29,000.

Between June 14 and 20, when weekly markets, restaurants, and markets were allowed to reopen, the weekly challans went up to almost 37,000.

Violations include not wearing a mask or not wearing it properly, spitting and not maintaining social distancing. With a majority of activities across the city now allowed, the number of violations is expected to rise in the coming week as well.

The Delhi High Court earlier took suo motu cognizance of crowds at markets, and asked authorities in Delhi to make sure Covid protocols are followed, lest the next Covid wave is ushered in a short time.

The city has, so far, managed to avoid a spike in Covid cases.

In the first week of unlocking, 3,221 cases were recorded. This was followed by 2,080 and 1,106 cases in the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 111 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent. However, 477 cases from previous weeks were added to the total tally by Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

These were samples that were tested at the hospital earlier but had not been reported as positive. According to sources, the hospital is clearing a backlog that has built over the past month.