As Delhi Metro’s Grey Line opens, many say goodbye to buses and long jams

Shorter travel time, less congestion and a more pleasant commute — people travelling on the Delhi Metro’s Grey Line had many praises for the new Najafgarh-Dwarka corridor that opened Friday.

Measuring more than 4.2 km, the new line connects Najafgarh with the rest of the national capital. The route has three stations: Najafgarh, Nangli and Dwarka, where people can interchange to the Blue Line and access the rest of the Metro network.

Many commuters The Indian Express spoke to said their travel time has now been reduced by several hours. Shaleen Yadav (25) would take a bus every day from her home in Najafgarh to the Dwarka Mor Metro station for work.

“The buses are always crowded and there are traffic jams every day. While going back home in the evening after 7 pm, it would take me around two hours to reach Najafgarh from Dwarka Mor,” she said.

Travel time on the new line has reduced the commute for Yadav to around 5-7 minutes between Dwarka and Najafgarh.

Many residents in Najafgarh had been waiting for the new Metro line for several years.

Mohit Kumar (27), who works near Central Secretariat, said, “I would go to Dwarka Metro station on a bike every morning and it would take me half an hour. The buses were so crowded that I never even thought of using them. I had been waiting for six years for this line to open.”

With the opening of the Grey Line, the Delhi Metro network has expanded to 377 km with 274 stations.

The stations on the new route were adorned with garlands and the Metro trains with flowers. As it grew dark in the evening, yellow decorative bulb lights were turned on at the stations and colourful artwork at Dwarka and Najafgarh drew commuters in for a selfie. Workers of a party also tested the route and raised slogans on leaving Dwarka.

The Grey Line has a 2.7-km elevated stretch while the remaining, including the Najafgarh station, is underground. An extension of the line of 1.18 km from Najafgarh to Dhansa bus stand is slated for completion by December 2020.