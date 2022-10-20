As Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission turns 7, its head gets a thumbs up from CM Kejriwal

Coming out in support of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) and its vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, who has been in the BJP’s line of fire of late, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said “Shah was appointed by the cabinet which comes under the jurisdiction of the elected government of Delhi, and the L-G cannot interfere in it”.

The CM’s comments come on the heels of the show cause notice by the Government’s planning department to Shah for alleged “misuse of public office”. The notice was issued following a complaint from BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma who alleged that Shah, while working as the DDC vice-chairperson, “acted as an official spokesperson of the AAP for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures”.

Defending Shah, Kejriwal reviewed the schemes and policies implemented under the DDC and unveiled a report on the seven years of the body. The report titled ‘Seven years of DDC, 70 innovations, redefining governance’ highlights the 70 governance innovations brought in under the DDC to solve critical policy problems Delhi had been facing over the last seven years.

At a press conference, the CM called the think tank the backbone of Delhi’s development. “We observed that due to the daily responsibility and discharge of duties, ministers and officers often do not get time to focus on designing and preparing new policies resulting in the framing and implementation of half-baked policies which fail to serve their purpose. To address the issue, we came up with a first-of-its-kind experiment and set up the DDC — a think tank with an aim to ideate, design and hold consultations to be brought by the government,” he said.

Lauding the DDC and giving credit to Shah, Kejriwal talked about the EV Policy, doorstep delivery, CCTV, streetlights, health information management system, providing 10 lakh jobs through the Rozgaar portal, among others.

Shah was appointed vice-chairperson of the DDC in 2018. The post of DDC V-C is equivalent to the rank of a Delhi government minister. He has been working on urban governance and policy issues and advising the Government of NCT of Delhi since 2016 on environment, transport, education and budget transparency reforms.

Shah accompanied the CM during the conference and later in a tweet said, “At DDC nothing motivates us more than the inspired leadership of our chairperson and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The last seven years have witnessed the emergence of DDC as an institution that can find solutions to most complex policy challenges of Delhi and translate them into reality.”