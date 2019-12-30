As Delhi Assembly polls near, Modi posters crop up in illegal colonies

At Sangam Vihar, Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) At Sangam Vihar, Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

With ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies being the Delhi BJP’s main plank in the upcoming Assembly elections, the party has started putting up posters and banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the 1,731 such colonies.

All hoardings and posters sport a photo of the Prime Minister and a message that states, ‘1,731 unauthorised colonies, now the new authorised colonies’. The word ‘unauthorised’ is crossed out. No national or Delhi BJP leaders appear on the posters and hoardings.

Delhi is set to go to polls in February and AAP, BJP and Congress have started their campaign. While AAP’s CM face is Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP is yet to declare who their CM face is. Sources said the party does not plan to declare a name before the polls.

On December 4, a Bill that sought to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people in unauthorised colonies in Delhi was passed by both Houses of Parliament. This allows ownership rights to be given on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will or possession letter.

BJP’s co-media head for Vidhan Sabha polls Virendra Sachdeva said large-sized hoardings are being placed at strategic points in unauthorised colonies, and around 5,000 hoardings have been installed so far.

The party also has plans to start help desks in these colonies, said Sachdeva, adding that they have been set up in 50% of these colonies.

BJP volunteers at these help desks will help people get their houses regularised, he said.

BJP Kirari councillor Poonam Parashar Jha said she has started 15 help desks in her area: “We are seeing a large turnout. Many people in my area are not familiar with the online process, so we are guiding them through the registration process.”

Senior leaders said the party wants a good number of people to register before the model code of conduct kicks in, so that a positive message about the move spreads through word of mouth as well.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App