As deadline ends, 34 lakh consumers opt for power subsidy in Delhi

Around 60% (34 lakh) of the total 56,98,180 eligible electricity consumers have opted in for the Delhi government’s power subsidy scheme till October 31 evening — the last date — said officials.

People receive a 100% subsidy for consuming less than 200 units and a 50% subsidy up to Rs 800 for consuming up to 400 units. The government recently made it mandatory for people to opt-in for the subsidy to continue getting benefits. Those who don’t ask for it, will not get it.

As per data in 2021-22, on an average, around 50.075 lakh consumers availed the power subsidy. As per the data till October 31 this year, around 34.16 lakh people have applied for availing subsidised bill from November 1. Data also shows that in 2020-21, 47.52 lakh availed of the subsidy and in 2019-20, 46.49 lakh consumers availed of it.

Data shows that of the total applications, BYPL received 8,49,756, BRPL 15,54,646 and TPDDL 10,00,958. The New Delhi Municipal Council, which looks after Lutyens Delhi, received fewer applications at 42,320.

The decision to make the scheme optional came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came under criticism over giving “freebies” to the public.

Kejriwal launched the scheme on September 14 and the public was given more than a month’s time (till October 31) to apply for availing subsidised bill from their next billing cycle.

“From November 1, people who have opted for the electricity subsidy by October 31 will get a subsidised bill. Those who have missed the opportunity to apply can opt in before their next billing cycle,” said a senior Delhi government official.

Advertisement

The government in the last fiscal year allocated Rs 3,090 crore for the scheme.