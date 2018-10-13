‘As crop burning begins, city could see another episode of bad air quality’

Claiming farm fires can be noticed along National Highway 44, Hussain said the condition in other areas will be worse. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Claiming farm fires can be noticed along National Highway 44, Hussain said the condition in other areas will be worse. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi environment Minister Imran Hussain Friday said “Delhi may witness and experience another episode of worsening ambient air quality conditions in the coming weeks and months”, as farmers in Punjab and Haryana are being forced to burn agricultural waste as they have not been incentivised properly.

Claiming farm fires can be noticed along National Highway 44, Hussain said the condition in other areas will be worse.

“… The central government and governments of these states have not seriously taken up the issue of preventing stubble burning, despite repeated requests from Delhi government,” Hussain said.

Air quality in Delhi, meanwhile, improved on Friday as wind speed picked up. The air quality index on Thursday read “poor” with an AQI value of 210. On Friday it improved to “moderate” with an AQI of 154. Hussain, meanwhile, said it was “extremely painful” that the Centre had not convened a meeting of chief ministers and environment ministers of neighbouring states to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Friday also reviewed the progress on work being undertaken to cut down pollution levels in Anand Vihar ISBT and other areas of the city, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

