As Covid cases spike, health department issues advisory for schools and offices

A day after the state health minister announced that masks have been made mandatory in four districts – Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar – of Haryana, the district health department Tuesday issued an advisory for schools and offices in Gurgaon.

The district health department said that as daily Covid cases were approaching near 200 and with the positivity rate increasing from 1.62 percent in March to 5.97 percent till Monday, surveillance in schools was of utmost importance.

“Nearly 15 percent cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. We are conducting more than 3000 tests per day in the district. The health department is conducting 8-10 Covid testing camps in different locations of the district.

So, we are requesting people to ensure that school children and staff wear masks all the time. Staff should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal scanning, physical distancing and wearing of mask,” said the advisory.

Gurgaon reported 196 cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the active cases in the district to 868 with a positivity rate of 6.34 percent.

The advisory said that in case of any fair, exhibition, staggered timings and entries be ensured. “Closed circuit camera should be considered to monitor compliance of physical distance norms and wearing of mask in school premises.

Spitting should be strictly prohibited. No symptomatic child should be allowed in school. Effective disinfection of classes and surfaces must be ensured on a daily basis. If a child tests positive, ensure that the child is isolated for seven days at home and testing of suspected close contacts is done. Avoid gatherings at school, ensure proper ventilation in classes and Covid appropriate behaviour. Ensure students and parents get vaccinated,” the advisory stated.