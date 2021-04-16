As Covid cases rise, JNU ‘advises’ students to return home

The JNU administration has also asked the security department to take photographs of those not seen wearing masks inside the campus for disciplinary action against them. (File)

With the number of active Covid-19 cases in the campus tripling in 10 days, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Friday “advised” students to return to their hometowns in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The university had 21 active cases on April 5, which has tripled to 64, according to an advisory issued by Registrar Anirban Chakraborti Friday. Out of these 11 were detected Friday.

“The massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in India is alarming. Delhi has become the worst sufferer among the cities in India. As per available information, more than 322 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the JNU campus since March 2020. Presently, there are 64 Covid-19 cases in JNU, including 11 positive cases detected today. As of now, an unfortunate total of five Covid-19 related deaths in the university community have occurred (sic),” Chakraborti said in the advisor.

“The predicament of students and research scholars to pursue and complete their academic assignments is understandable. However, the library, hostel messes and eateries in the campus may be super spreaders,” he said.

The advisory said “health should be the top priority” for everyone, especially “in the face of a highly infectious virus with evolving mutants”.

“There is no place better than home for getting a safe environment and, if required, for care of the unfortunate potential victims of the pandemic. Therefore, keeping in mind, the well-being and safety of students and all campus residents, it is advisable, where feasible, for the students to leave for their native places in order to stay safe, and also help curb the virulent spread of the Covid-19 virus.” Chakraborti said.

JNU has also announced several measures in light of growing Covid-19 cases. On April 6, in keeping with the Delhi government guidelines, JNU imposed night curfew and said dhabas and canteens would close at 9 PM. It has also implemented the weekend curfew, restricting movement of people, and closing the B R Ambedkar Central Library from 8 PM on Friday to 9 AM on Monday.

The JNU administration has also asked the security department to take photographs of those not seen wearing masks inside the campus for disciplinary action against them, and said shopkeepers who sold to customers without masks could face closure for two days.