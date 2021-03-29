As Covid cases rise in Delhi, slight spike in deaths too

On Sunday, the city saw 1,881 new cases — the highest since December 15 when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus — taking total cases to 6,57,715. With 9 new deaths, the death toll is 11,006.

Delhi has been witnessing a marginal rise in the number of fatalities due to Covid-19 over the last few days, a direct result of the surge in daily cases. While the city had reported 58 deaths in February, a total of 96 people have died so far this month.

With the city seeing over 1,000 cases daily for the past few days, health experts have issued warnings about the resurgence of the illness. In February, the city did not witness a single death in five days while the average death rate was 2.07%. In March, however, there has been only one day with zero fatalities. The average death rate for this month till Sunday evening is 3.42%.

Even on Sunday, the city saw 1,881 new cases — the highest since December 15 when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus — taking total cases to 6,57,715. With 9 new deaths, the death toll is 11,006.

Talking about the trend, Dr SK Sarin, head of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) said, “The issue of deaths will be relevant after a few weeks as people will be infected for a specific period of time before they show severe symptoms, if any. Few things that we need to observe are if those who have been exposed to the virus have antibodies or if any one in their family has developed antibodies against the virus. This will help us find out if the person who died had any physical exposure. Another thing we need to focus on is the age group and the strain of the virus… we need to carefully observe this trend.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with their families. “Corona cases have increased in the last few days. In view of this, I am not attending Holi programmes being organised in public this time. Appeal to all of you to just celebrate Holi with your family and avoid crowds, follow the rules of Corona prevention,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday had ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri. “The government has set up a number of teams to ensure people adhere to its directions on Holi. District magistrates and police have created district-wise teams. Legal action would be taken against violators,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said.