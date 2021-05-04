As Covid cases in Delhi Police rise, top cop asks DCPs to utilize care centres in Shahdara and Rohini

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has asked all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to ask their subordinates and their family members to avail the facilities available at Covid care centres in Shahdara and Rohini.

An order issued a few days ago by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Headquarters), Shweta Chauhan, states, “It has been noticed that the facilities at Covid Care Centres in Shahdara and Rohini are under-utilized. Sufficient oxygen beds with doctors and support staff are being provided at these centres.”

In the last four weeks, a special CP-rank officer, three JCPs and five district DCPs have tested positive for Covid-19. There are almost 3,000 police personnel infected at the moment, and so far, over 40 personnel have died of the virus. “Over 100 police personnel posted at the Delhi Police Headquarters have tested positive,” an officer said.

“All district DCPs and units are directed to personally monitor all Covid-positive cases pertaining to police personnel or their families reported to their respective Covid cells, and after checking the suitability, encourage them for availing the above facilities at Shahdara and Rohini in the interest of their own health,” Chauhan stated in the order.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal had said, “Delhi Police is a welfare-oriented force and takes care of its personnel in the best possible manner. Apart from helping with hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, we have constructed two fully functional Covid care centres in Shahdara and Rohini. We have eight ambulances kept in the provision and logistics office for staff whenever they need and also provide a Covid protection kit to all of them.”