As Covid cases dip, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad move towards unlocking

Crowds are back at New Delhi's Trilokpuri market even before lockdown norms are relaxed. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

With daily cases dipping to an all-time low during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar is slowly moving towards relaxing the ongoing lockdown curbs.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier stated that all districts with less than 600 active cases will be allowed to resume commercial and daily activities with some restrictions. In the last 24 hours, Noida reported 40 cases taking the tally of active infections to 610 across the district. It was in the beginning of April that such low numbers were reported.

Once the active caseload falls below 600, shops will be allowed to open between 7 am and 7 pm and markets will operate for five days a week with limited customers. The weekend lockdown and night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am will, however, continue.

Presently, more than 65 districts in the state have been allowed to carry out un-lockdown procedures. Besides Noida, Ghaziabad, where there are 635 active cases currently, is also inching towards relaxing lockdown norms.

In the coming days, both districts are likely to give nod to weddings and funerals. However, not more than 25 people will be allowed to attend it at a given time. More than 5 persons will not be allowed at religious places, the order states. However, there are no restrictions on inter-state travel, officials said.

Restaurants and food establishments will only be allowed to deliver food. The state government, presently, has no guidelines regarding re-opening of schools, gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls.