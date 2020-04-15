As corona strikes home, DCP couple find a new routine

Coronavirus (COVID-19): On Sunday evening, DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya was informed that an assistant sub-inspector he had been in contact with had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the officer to go for home quarantine.

For his wife, DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Goyal Arya, though, it’s work as usual, but with the added pressure of making sure things remain smooth at home. The couple also have two children, aged five and seven.“I was taking a meeting of SHOs through video-conferencing when my husband called and informed me about the ASI testing positive. My first question was whether he had come in contact with the ASI. I got concerned when he told me he had met him recently,” said DCP Vijayanta.

“We immediately started thinking of a place for quarantine since we have two small kids at home. We eventually decided to set up a room in our backyard. We were worried how we would stop the kids from trying to play with him, so we blocked all ways to the room,” she said, adding that the children now speak to their father through video call or occasionally peek through the window to catch a glimpse of him. “The kids are used to hugging us the moment we get home. But that routine has changed — the first thing I do now is drop my belongings at the door and go for a shower. They aren’t at an age to understand, but we had to make excuses to ensure they follow the rules,” she said.

“We never imagined ourselves in such a situation, but if it has come to this, we have to face it. We are proud to be part of those working on the frontlines, and our seniors are very helpful. They are calling us and offering help,” she said. “Nowadays my children attend classes through video conferencing, but we are not with them during that time. Sometimes it does feel bad because all other parents are there, supervising their kids.”

