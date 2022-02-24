As city reaches saturation, DDMA to take call on closing vaccination sites in govt schools

With most people in Delhi having received their shots against Covid-19, a call on closing vaccinations sites running in government schools is likely to be taken in Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s meeting on Friday. Districts have already started scaling down the number of session sites in each school, with students coming back.

“Although vaccination is ongoing in almost all of the centres, the number of session sites (counters) at each centre has been reduced as part of the plan to optimise resources as very few people are coming in. So far, schools were being used for vaccination and distribution of ration. With students returning to schools and exams to be held offline, that will be difficult to continue,” said an official from the Delhi government’s health department.

Instead, the plan is to keep vaccination centres running at existing health facilities such as hospitals and dispensaries. “What we can do is increase the timing as well. For example, the dispensaries run between 8 am and 2 pm and vaccination happens for the same duration. We can increase the timings,” the official said.

The pace of vaccination in the capital has fallen further, with only 44,467 shots being administered Wednesday, according to the government’s CoWIN portal. This is against an average of 68,000 shots a day this week barring Sunday, when immunisation is usually slow. Last week, over 76,600 jabs were given on average each day.

One of the main reasons for the vaccination drive slowing down is that Delhi has reached saturation point. All eligible people in Delhi have received at least one shot against Covid-19, with nearly 90% having received the second shot as well.

The first dose coverage among children between the ages of 15 and 17 years is also 100%; but only about half of them have received the second dose. “Fewer children are getting the second shot right now because parents are worried that they might get a fever and their final exams are due,” the official said.

Another senior official from the Delhi government said that with almost everyone having been vaccinated, the government is now pushing to reach those who are hesitant or weren’t able to get the shots for some reason. “We have immunised over 1,800 old people who couldn’t come to the vaccination centres at their homes. We are targeting those who are hesitant and that is of course a little difficult. We are also reaching out to the transgender population,” the official said.

The number of precaution doses has continued to remain low. There were 2,792 precaution doses administered on average for the last three days. So far, 4,04,965 precaution doses have been administered in Delhi since January 10 among the estimated 9,70,000 persons eligible.

“The situation is such that more people turn up for vaccination when the number of cases is high because the threat is immediate. We have seen this in all the waves. Another reason is that nearly 30% of the eligible people got Covid-19 during the January wave, making them ineligible to get the shot for three months as per guidelines,” the first official said.