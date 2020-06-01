Delhi: As case tally nears 20,000, 4 hospitals get show cause

The number of patients in the ICU is 208, while 43 people are on ventilators. (Photo: Amit Mehra) The number of patients in the ICU is 208, while 43 people are on ventilators. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

Delhi recorded 1,295 Covid cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 19,844. The Delhi government also added 57 deaths to the total count, taking the toll to 473. Of these, 13 were reported between May 29 and 30.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, issued showcause notices to AIIMS, Lok Nayak Hospital, RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, asking them to explain “reasons for delay in reporting death cases in violation of the directions issued by the Health Department, GNCT of Delhi as well as by DDMA under the Disaster Management Act”.

While AIIMS, RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital are run by the Centre, Lok Nayak Hospital is governed by the Delhi government.

The Indian Express had reported on May 11 that the number of deaths of Covid patients declared by the Delhi government was lower than that quoted by four government hospitals in the city. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had later said the mismatch was a result of delay in reporting deaths by hospitals to the Delhi government formed Death Audit Committee.

The government has also issued memorandums to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital to explain “reasons for delay in reporting death cases and for violation of the directions” issued by the Delhi government.

The government also issued an advisory to Lok Nayak Hospital to be “careful in future and follow the orders/guidelines issued by the department… so that no anomaly in the deaths” is reported.

Dr P N Pandey, medical superintendent, Lok Nayak Hospital, said: “I will look into it tomorrow to identify the delay. I have just taken over charge and will have to see the period during which there has been a delay in the reports.”

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that while the rising tally is a cause for worry, there is no need to panic.

There are 6,600 beds in Covid dedicated hospitals in the city. Of the 10,893 active cases in the city, 2,586 are admitted to hospitals. On Saturday, Kejriwal said the city will have 9,500 beds for Covid patients by June 5. The Delhi government had earlier said that the city was ready to tackle “even 1,000 cases a day”.

A government spokesperson said on Sunday that the number of people requiring hospitalisation remains low as most people have mild or no symptoms.

The number of patients in the ICU is 208, while 43 people are on ventilators.

