As Capital gears up for BRICS, Central Delhi likely to see snarls amid VVIP movement

Preparations underway in the city ahead of the summit. (Abhinav Saha)

A quick stop at Janpath or sightseeing at India Gate — commuters and Delhi residents may have to reconsider their weekend plans as the Capital hosts the BRICS Summit this weekend.

Starting Friday, nearly every road going towards the lush lanes of Central Delhi is set to see VVIP movement as dignitaries from member countries arrive in the Capital.

Even as Friday has been declared as holiday at Central government offices and many private firms have considered work-from-home for their employees to reduce the traffic load on roads, long convoys of invitees and the VVIPS are expected to be on the arterial routes.