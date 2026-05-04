As BJP sweeps Bengal, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has a jhalmuri party to celebrate; state BJP chief enjoys mishti doi

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As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept West Bengal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the victory by sharing jhalmuri and roshogolla with her Cabinet colleagues and state party president Virendra Sachdeva.
Jhalmuri, a spicy, savoury mix of puffed rice, namkeen, gram, and sometimes onion, with mustard oil, is perhaps the most common street snack in West Bengal. Roshogolla (rasgulla) is a popular Bengali sweet.
Chief Minister Gupta had the impromptu jhalmuri party with Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, and Parvesh Sahib Singh at the Delhi Secretariat.
“The victory of the Indian people, especially in West Bengal, is special. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of good governance has triumphed,” Gupta said.
“… Every state in the country is turning saffron,” she posted on X. “With Assam’s hat-trick victory [and] the BJP coming to power in Bengal… Heartiest congratulations on the resounding victory.”
On April 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had walked into a nondescript jhalmuri stall while campaigning in West Bengal’s Jhargram for a snack break. He had paid Rs 10 for it and had the snack while having a conversation with the public, and shared the video of his interaction with Bikram Shaw, the shop’s owner, on X.
“I ate the jhalmuri, but the jhaal (spice) hit the Trinamool,” he had said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had mocked the Prime Minister’s jhalmuri break as a scripted drama, and rhetorically asked at an election rally if he would eat rice and fish, the staple Bengali meal, as well.
At the state BJP headquarters, Sachdeva celebrated with mishti doi, the thick, sweet curd that is considered a signature Bengali dessert.
PWD Minister and senior BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh organised a “Jalebi Party” outside his residence by setting up a live jalebi stall, along with sweets such as laddoos.
“It’s a very happy moment for all of us because after the TMC won the last time, it had used goons against our party leaders… Hindus and women workers were tortured and beaten. All those people and party workers who went through that hooliganism would be very happy today. We are all very happy, it’s a big victory for us. It is a victory of PM Narendra Modi’s model of governance,” Parvesh Sahib Singh said.
Chief Minister Gupta and Delhi Minister Sood were among the BJP’s star campaigners in West Bengal in the run up to the Assembly polls. Sood spent more than two weeks in the state, while the CM was there on and off for a week, party leaders said.
During her visits to Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district and Raniganj in Paschim Bardhaman, CM Gupta had interacted with local women and raised issues such as rising crime, insecurity, and corruption under the state’s TMC government.
“It is ironic that the state that gave the country the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’ is now reduced to one that is identified by a system of cut money and syndicates,” the CM had said. She had framed the Assembly election as a decisive moment to restore Bengal’s lost pride and realise the vision of ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal).
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