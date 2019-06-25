As BJP leaders meet today, focus on how to increase Delhi unit’s membership

BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) Ramlal will hold a meeting with office bearers of the party’s Delhi unit Tuesday, during which members will discuss the line of action for the upcoming Assembly elections, a senior leader told The Indian Express.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said the membership in-charge of all 14 districts will discuss how to increase the party’s membership. The BJP recently appointed the heads for 14 districts and Chahal has been given the task to add 10 lakh more members to the party in the coming months.

Another party leader said, “Since Ramlal ji forms a bridge between RSS and BJP, his message will mostly be about strengthening the booth-level base.” Those who will attend the meeting include Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and senior office bearers.“The BJP has formed three different criteria for its membership drive. One includes people who have constantly voted for the party in general, Assembly and ward elections. Second are people have voted for us in general elections but not in Assembly polls, and third are people who don’t vote for us,” said a senior leader.

He said that in the meeting, Ramlal will advise workers on the strategy to bring the second and third sections into the fold. The BJP is also going to start a survey in which it will take feedback from people. “Our target will mainly be the people who voted for us in general elections but might deflect towards AAP or Congress in the Assembly polls,” the leader said.